In the past 20 years, drones have become a fixture of modern life. Companies of all kinds are increasingly turning to unmanned flying devices to cut costs, increase efficiency, decrease workload or simply do what humans cannot.

Where the world hasn't seen drones play a prominent role, however, is in the world of health and fitness. But that may be changing.

Researchers say that the recreational drone market — valued at $2.33 billion in 2020, according to data from Research and Markets — could come together with the $30 billion wearables market to produce what may one day be a fixture in personal health and wellness: fitness drones.

Among the earliest examples was the Joggobot created by the Exertion Games Laboratory at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, in 2012. It was designed to fly about 10 feet from a visual marker located on a jogger's T-shirt.

Florian "Floyd" Mueller, director of the Exertion Games Lab, said this early experiment with the technology showed that the drone has uses as both a pacer and, unexpectedly, as a "companion."

"If you don't have a sibling or dog to go jogging with, maybe a quadcopter is the next best thing," he said.

But the Joggobot only allowed for jogging in straight lines, and it had a limited battery life that kept "flights" to well under 30 minutes.

A more recent conceptual project conducted by students at Hongik University in South Korea hopes to address these issues by highlighting what may be possible in the future.

Their Traverse drone concept — unveiled in 2020 and not yet been built — is intended to serve as a personal trainer for recreational runners. The design has the drone equipped with multiple cameras that allow it to navigate without any external control, and it would collect performance data and take photos and videos that can later be used to help runners correct their form.

Aside from running, experts have already pointed to a number of other applications in the fitness world. For example, Exertion Games Lab has meditative drones that can be used for "Drone Chi," a 21st-century answer to the ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi.