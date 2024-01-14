Fitness trackers are packed with features to help you keep up with step, exercise and movement goals. There are dozens of dedicated fitness tracker options to choose from that come in the form of wristbands, shoe insoles with activity-tracking features and smartwatches.

This is CNET's top choice as the best fitness tracker for 2024. For the complete list visit CNET.com.

Fitbit Charge 6

CNET TAKE: The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best Fitbit you can get right now. With great health and fitness features including an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app and excellent sleep tracking, it now connects to gym equipment and fitness apps so you can see your live heart rate data during a workout. The Charge 6 also connects to Google Maps from your phone for turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist and has closer integration with other Google apps like YouTube Music and Google Wallet.

The Charge 6 has a built-in GPS so you can track outdoor workouts without your phone, plus a blood oxygen sensor. The Daily Readiness Score can also tell you if your body is up to taking on a workout, or if you should take a rest day. But many of Fitbit's most in-depth metrics and trends, like this score, are only available as part of Fitbit's $10-a-month Premium service. Without a Premium subscription, you can still use the Charge 6 for fitness and health tracking.

