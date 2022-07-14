Alexandria area: Anglers are finding bluegills and crappies schooling near weedlines in depths of 12 to 22 feet on area lakes. A good bass bite is found along the deep weedlines, while walleyes are in depths of 18 to 35 near weedlines and sunken islands.

Bemidji area: Anglers are finding good northern pike and walleye fishing on area lakes. Smaller northerns are coming from the shallows, while larger northerns are being caught near deeper weed edges. A good bass bite also is found along the deep weed edges. Bluegills and crappies are turning up in their normal summer locations near deep cabbage.

Duluth area: Anglers on Lake Superior are catching lake trout and coho salmon, while anglers on the St. Louis River have seen an uptick in the smallmouth bass action, especially near shallow flats and wind-blown shorelines. Inland lakes are producing good bass (largemouth and smallmouth) and walleye fishing.

East Metro: With the water temperatures of the St. Croix River in the Stillwater area in the mid-70s, anglers are finding good numbers of smallmouth bass, sheepshead and walleye. Many of the fish are in depths of 15 to 25 feet.

Lake Kabetogama: The high water levels on lakes in the Rainy River Basin have receded, and fishing has been good on Kabetogama. Anglers are finding a good bass and northern bite, especially in depths of 24 to 32 feet off island points and mid-lake structure. Anglers are finding good action in depths of seven to 16 feet across the weedlines and at the windswept bays.

Mississippi River: Walleye action has been good on Pool No. 4, especially at the south end of Lake Pepin in depths of 8 to 10 feet. Bluegills and crappies have been active in the backwaters between Wabasha and Lock and Dam No. 4. Bass and northerns are in depths as shallow as 3 feet along the weed beds.