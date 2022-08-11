Park Rapids area: The smallmouth bass bite and walleye action have been good throughout the area. Anglers are finding some nice muskies and northerns over deep drop-offs. Crappies and sunfish are also biting.

Chisago City area: Even with the slightly cooler weather recently, the fish on area lakes remain in their normal summer pattern, according to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City. Most fish are found near weeds at depths of 10 to 14 feet. The panfish bite has been good, and South Center Lake has been the most consistent in the area.

Grand Rapids area: Fishing has been good on many area lakes. Bluegills and sunfish have been active on smaller lakes in the area and in the bays of larger lakes. The bass bite has been excellent. Anglers are having success finding bass on some of the smaller lakes within the Grand Rapids city limits.

Madison Lake area: After a slow start to the fishing season because of the cool temperatures, the fishing has been consistent on area lakes, according to Corner Bait in Madison Lake. Anglers are having decent success catching bluegills and crappies on Madison Lake, and the crappie bite on German Lake, about 10 miles northeast of Madison Lake, has been good.

Lake Minnetonka: Anglers have been chasing bass and northerns, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Bass are being found at depths of 12 to 14 feet in the milfoil beds. During a bass tournament last weekend, an 8-pound bass was caught. Northerns are in the outside weed edges, especially in Brown's, Smith's and Crystal bays. Walleyes are being found in western bays in evening hours in depths of 15 to 18 feet. The panfish bite, especially sunfish, has been good.

Otter Tail County area: Bass have been active at the shallow cover and deep weed lines, and crappies are being found in the weed beds. Walleyes have also been active.