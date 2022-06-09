Duluth area: Fishing on Lake Superior has been a challenge due to windy days. Some salmon are being caught in shallow waters near shore. Anglers on area inland lakes have been successful with a variety of species, especially during mid-morning and late-afternoon hours. Northerns and walleyes are in depths of 12 to 20 feet near developing vegetation. Anglers aren't having a lot of success on the St. Louis River.

Ely area: According to the Ely Chamber of Commerce, walleyes are getting caught on area lakes along shoreline breaks during daytime hours in depths of 10 to 15 feet. In evening hours, walleyes are being found in shallower depths. Smallmouth bass are nearing spawning on many area lakes. Crappies are biting in the shallows.

Lake Mille Lacs: Smallmouth bass fishing has been good, while the walleye fishing on the lake is catch-and-release only through June 30. The walleye season will close between July 1 and July 15 to help reduce hooking mortality.

Lake Minnetonka: As the lake's water temperatures have moderated to 63 to 68 degrees, the fishing has been good, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Two bass tournaments have been held on the lake already this season with a good bass bite. Walleyes are being found in depths of 12-15 feet in the lake's western bays and the channels, especially in the afternoon and evenings. The warmer bays have been good for panfish. Sunfish are moving up to the shallows, while the crappies are moving out from the shallows. Muskies are being found in low-light hours in depths of 12 to 15 feet.

Moorhead area: Because of flooding issues on the Red River, it could be another week before anglers will be able to work the river by boat. Anglers fishing from the shoreline could find catfish near the river's first drop-off.

Stillwater area: As of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Croix River was at 80.65 feet. Flood stage is 87 feet. Anglers using live bait and crankbaits have been finding walleyes.