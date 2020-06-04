fishing gear
If my experiences this spring are an indication, it's a bad tick year. Why isn't exactly clear. But wood ticks especially have been prevalent. Removal methods vary, but my choice is a tiny tool called ProTick Remedy (tickinfo.com). So small it can be carried in a wallet, this tool removes not just wood ticks but tiny deer ticks as well. Tweezers are the go-to method, but they often don't remove the entire tick. Studies have shown ProTick Remedy works. Widely available at retail stores and online.
DENNIS ANDERSON
