Grand Rapids area: Anglers are finding a good northern bite on Bowstring, Pokegama, Sand, Splithand, Swan and Trout lakes, especially near weed beds, rock piles, timber and other structures. Bluegills and crappies are near weed edges.

Lake Minnetonka: According to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, anglers are catching walleyes in lowlight hours in depths of 24 to 28 feet at the east end of the lake and depths of 22 to 23 feet in the western bays. Northerns are being caught by trolling in depths of 15 to 18 feet. Sunnies are being caught in the shallows, while crappies are in the shallows at night.

Lake Mille Lacs: The walleye season on the lake resumed July 15 and is catch-and-release through Aug. 31. The one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Sept. 1 and will run through Nov. 30. The smallmouth bass bite has been very good, especially in depths of 3 to 18 feet.

Lake Waconia: Overall the lake has produced a good bite so far this season, according to Inn Towne Marina. With the water temperature around 82 or 83 degrees, anglers are catching walleyes during early morning or evening hours. Largemouth bass, crappies and sunfish are being caught near weedlines.

Ortonville area: Big Stone Lake is producing a good walleye bite, especially along the breaklines in depths of 6 to 10 feet. In evening hours, walleyes are being caught near shallow weed edges. Bass action has been good during lowlight hours, and the perch bite has improved.

Stillwater area: Fishing in depths of 15 to 25 feet on the St. Croix River is producing good numbers of smallmouth bass, sheepshead and walleyes. Anglers report most of the success is coming from using Lindy and spinner rigs tipped with nightcrawlers. Trolling rapalas also has been successful.