Fishers celebrate Trump's seafood order while conservation groups fear overfishing

PORTLAND, Maine — President Donald Trump's executive order to boost the U.S. commercial fishing industry drew praise from commercial fishing groups and condemnation from environmental organizations who said they fear cutting regulations will harm fish populations that have already dwindled in some areas of the oceans.
The order represents a dramatic shift in federal policy on fishing in U.S. waters by prioritizing commercial fishing interests over efforts to allow the fish supply to increase.
The president described his decision as ''an easy one'' that will improve the U.S. commercial fishing industry by peeling back regulations and opening up harvesting in previously protected areas.
''The United States should be the world's dominant seafood leader,'' he said Thursday, citing the nation's seafood trade deficit, which is more than $20 billion.
Some environmental groups cited the importance of relying on the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which has guided U.S. fishery management for nearly 50 years and was intended to combat overfishing. The number of fish stocks on the federal overfished list grew from 40 in 2013 to 47 in 2023; conservationists said they fear that number will grow with weakened regulations.
''These executive orders don't loosen red tape - they unravel the very safety net that protects our oceans, our economy, and our seafood dinners,'' said Beth Lowell, vice president of Oceana, a conservation group. ''For decades, the U.S. science-based approach to fisheries management has rebuilt declining stocks, kept American fishers on the water, and protected important places and wildlife.''
Some sectors of the fishing industry have been hit hard by environmental changes and overfishing, including in the Northeast, where once-lucrative industries for Maine shrimp and Atlantic cod long ago dried up. West Coast species, including some kinds of salmon, have also been depleted.
There have also been successes. The federal government said last year it was able to remove Atlantic coast bluefish and a Washington coast stock of coho salmon from the overfished list.