Sheriff's officials have identified the fisherman whose body was recovered from the Black River in Clark County.
Thirty-year-old Perry Miller and another fisherman were tossed into the river south of Neillsville when their boat capsized Saturday. The other man was able to put on a life jacket and made it to shore. Sheriff's deputies, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Marathon County Dive Team, Neillsville Area Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol searched the river on Sunday and Monday. Shortly before midnight on Monday dispatchers got a call that someone had found the body not far from where the boat had capsized.
