The Royal Family of the 136th St. Paul Winter Carnival was crowned Friday night, the first court since the 2020 festivities pre-pandemic.

The 2020 king and queen — Darrin Johnson and Kirstin Knutson — enjoyed their reign for two years. The pandemic canceled some carnival events in 2021.

The 2022 carnival will be held through Sunday, Feb. 6, in St. Paul. Most events will take place downtown in and around Rice Park.

This year's royalty:

Boreas LXXXIV — Billy Given of Stillwater, sponsored by Prom Catering

Aurora, Queen of the Snows — Effie Barnes of St. Paul, sponsored by LCS Co.

Prime Minister — Christine Arme of Inver Grove Heights, sponsored by Wipaire and Fire Boss

Titan, Prince of the North Wind — Jeff Thron of Stillwater, sponsored by Mantyla Well Drilling and Bungalow Inn Lakeland

North Wind Princess — Kylie Johnson of Woodbury, sponsored by Hamernick's Interior Solutions

Euros, Prince of the East Wind — Dan Kaldun of St. Paul, sponsored by Loon Café St. Paul, Cardiology Cards and Premier Fence

East Wind Princess — Keyah Adams of Oakdale, sponsored by 5th Street Poker Parties

Zephyrus, Prince of the West Wind — Dave Gagnon of Afton, sponsored by LCS Co. and Candyland

West Wind Princess — Shannon Baier of Hudson, Wis. sponsored by Village Inn Sports Bar & Grill

Notos, Prince of the South Wind — Joey Clark of Inver Grove Heights, sponsored by Exceeding Expectations Real Estate

South Wind Princess — Cathryn Heimerdinger of Oakdale, sponsored by Northern Prairie Financial

Captain of the Guard — Brenda Hocum of Roseville, sponsored by Mama T's and Savoy Pizza

Sergeant of the Guard — Erin Caroline of Rosemont, sponsored by Boar's Head Leather, Ace Laser Tech and Party Time Liquor

King's Guard — Erin Lunzer of Mounds View, sponsored by Home Services Insurance and Adagio's Pizza Factory

King's Guard — Emma Flood of Hugo, sponsored by Haas Financial

King's Guard — Joe Philipsen of Maplewood sponsored by Tauras Engineering & Manufacturing

King's Guard — Dave Persing of Princeton, sponsored by 101 Roofing and Remodeling

Royal Coordinator — John and Barb Maslowski

Klondike Kate — Tina Hacker of Plymouth, sponsored by St. Croix Hospice

Other carnival event locations will include the Landmark Center and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Most events are free and open to the public. A full list can be found at wintercarnival.com/events/.