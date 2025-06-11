First signs of tariffs' impact on inflation could appear in Wednesday's consumer prices report

Many companies also held off on hiking prices during the chaos of April and May, when Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly 60 countries, only to put them on hold a week later. He also ramped up duties on China to 145%, essentially cutting off trade with the United States' third-largest trading partner. Imports fell sharply in April as a result. The U.S. and China last month agreed to lower duties, with the U.S. now taxing Chinese imports 30%.