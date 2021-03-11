Concerns about more infectious forms of the COVID-19 virus increased Thursday, when Minnesota reported its first case of a variant found in South Africa and added new testing guidance for athletes in response to a separate outbreak in Carver County.

The discovery of the variants came despite plans by Gov. Tim Walz to announce on Friday "probably our biggest turn" yet and a relaxation of restrictions designed to slow viral transmission. Walz hinted that the change would affect large gatherings, and he mentioned everything from high school proms to Minnesota Twins baseball.

"Unless we see the variants come roaring back and something goes terribly wrong, I think those things will happen," Walz said during a speaking engagement at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.

Variants are a looming question, though, because they appear to spread COVID-19 faster and there is limited evidence about whether vaccines provide the same level of protection against them.

The first Minnesota case of the variant found in South Africa, known as B.1.351, involved a person in the 40s age range from the Twin Cities who became ill on Jan. 24. The person hadn't traveled but might have had exposure to an international traveler carrying the virus. A private lab confirmed the variant in this case on March 10.

"The good news is that we can slow that process by wearing masks, keeping social distance, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate," said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist.

A Carver cluster related to sporting activities has reached 119 cases. Genomic sequencing of 29 samples from infected patients found the same B.1.1.7 variant, which caused a surge of cases in England late last year and prompted school closures in that country.

"We don't want to do that here," said Dan Huff, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health. "We need our kids in school, because that's where they belong. We need our kids in sports, because that's where they belong. That's why we have to stop the virus everywhere we can, and we have a chance still to do that in Minnesota. It got out of hand in the UK."

The state already advised athletes statewide to receive weekly COVID-19 tests, but added a recommendation on Thursday that they seek tests three days before matches or games to reduce the thance of spreading the virus across teams from different communities.

Huff spoke Thursday at the launch of a free pop-up testing site that will be open over the next two weekends in Chanhassen. More infections have been detected among teenagers and athletes across Minnesota, he said, and lab testing has identified nearly 200 cases involving the B.1.1.7 variant in the state.

The variant news came amid otherwise improving signs of pandemic activity in Minnesota, which reports a 3.5% positivity rate of diagnostic COVID-19 testing that is below the state warning threshold of 5%.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,096 known infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.

The daily tally brings Minnesota's totals to 6,724 deaths and 494,106 known infections, though the exact total of people in the state who have been infected is unknown because as many as half of cases produce no symptoms.

The most aggressive estimates suggest 30% of Minnesotans have already been infected, whether confirmed through testing or not, said Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Policy and Research.

Osterholm has raised concerns about the risks of variants essentially causing a new pandemic in the U.S., though he said there is some preliminary evidence that COVID-19 vaccines at least work against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Minnesota previously verified two cases of COVID-19 involving another P.1 variant that is "wreaking havoc" in Brazil," Osterholm said, and might not be as susceptible to the vaccine.

State health officials hope that aggressive testing and contact tracing of infections can halt or slow the Carver outbreak, while vaccination statewide protects more people from infection.

The state on Thursday reported that 1,129,967 people have received COVID-19 vaccine, and that 642,701 have completed the series either by receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna versions, or one dose of the new Johnson & Johnson version.

Minnesota on Thursday achieved an interim goal of providing vaccine to 70% of the state's senior citizens, who were prioritized for initial doses along with health care workers, long-term care facility residents and educators.

The state earlier this week expanded eligibility to roughly 1.8 million non-elderly adults with chronic conditions or key front-line occupations that increase their infection risks.

New Mayo Clinic research underscored the potential for vaccine to not only protect individuals but slow the spread of the virus. Clinical trials of the three vaccines primarily examined their ability to prevent symptomatic infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and didn't focus on whether they prevented asymptomatic infections.

Mayo compared its patients who received routine testing before surgeries and procedures this winter by whether they had received COVID-19 vaccine. They found a risk-adjusted 80% reduction in positive COVID-19 tests in asymptomatic patients who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Preventing asymptomatic COVID-19 is important, because then these people "are going to be less likely to serve as a source of infection for others," said Dr. Aaron Tande, a Mayo infectious disease specialist, and a lead author of the study that was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. "And that is going to help to bring about the end of this pandemic."

Tande said this was one of the first studies to prove that COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the risk of asymptomatic infection, though there was some evidence in the secondary analyses of the Moderna and J&J vaccine trials.

Huff said vaccine effectiveness should encourage people to stick with mask-wearing and social distancing just a little longer until their turn comes up for the shot.

"Minnesotans know better than anyone else what its like to lose a game in the fourth quarter," he said. "Let's not let that happen here."

The Carver cluster involves infections that occurred between players of different teams, and at events after games and practices. The outbreak has involved at least nine schools, three community sports facilities, two sports clubs, and one child care facility.

Huff stressed that there is no blame to be placed on sports, or this community.

"It's not necessarily because of sports," he said. "Its because we have a community … and the virus got into that community and it does what a virus does — it spreads."

Leaders of Minnesota Hockey and Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) joined with Huff in calling for regular athlete testing.

Complaints about mask-wearing during practices and games have subsided as athletes have adjusted and returned to play after a state suspension late last year, said Glen Andresen, executive director of Minnesota Hockey. "We need help from everyone still involved to make sure these kids can get through their season as safely as possible and not miss out" on tournament play.

Chanhassen High School student and swimmer Zoe Thoma spoke in favor of testing and then took part in testing herself on Thursday, even though the pandemic prevented a state girls swim meet last fall. Now a recommended two-week pause on sports in Carver has canceled a state club meet in March as well.

"It's really frustrating. We've worked all season long," she said, but added that "of course its very important that we stay safe."

