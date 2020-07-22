The Vikings on Wednesday began what is expected to be a flurry of rookie agreements and signings this week with their first draft pick, receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson, the 21-year-old former LSU star receiver, became the second of the Vikings’ 15 draft picks to agree to his rookie deal, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

He’ll get a $7.1 million signing bonus on a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million deal. The 22nd-overall pick’s contract value, like all rookies, was slotted based on draft position. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley agreed to terms earlier this month.

Jefferson is expected to compete for the No. 2 receiver job behind Adam Thielen, but full practices with pads won’t happen until testing and an 18-day acclimation period is complete.

Four more draft picks completed rookie deals Wednesday in tackle Ezra Cleveland, defensive tackle James Lynch, linebacker Troy Dye and receiver K.J. Osborn, according to league sources.

The Vikings need nine more agreements to get the draft class under contract, with signings expected soon upon the completion of physicals.