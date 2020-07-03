DULUTH, Minn. — First responders have pulled a naked man out of the downtown Duluth sewer system.

The rescue came Thursday evening after authorities got a report Wednesday that a person had entered a manhole in downtown. City spokeswoman Kate Van Daele said his clothes were found near that manhole.

Authorities searched for several hours Wednesday, but called off the search when they could not find him.

But Van Daele said a passerby heard someone calling for help from a manhole outside the Wells Fargo building just after 5 p.m. Thursday. First responders pulled him out.

Officials said the man was visibly in distress and was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia. His name and condition have not been released.