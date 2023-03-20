Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

UBS Group AG., up 60 cents to $18.80. The banking giant is buying troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion.

New York Community Bancorp Inc., up $2.07 to $8.61.

The bank agreed to buy a large stake in Signature Bank for $2.7 billion.

Foot Locker Inc., down $2.40 to $39.86.

The shoe store gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Athenex Inc., down 50 cents to $1.26.

The biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

First Republic Bank, down $10.85 to $12.18.

Standard & Poor's cut the bank's rating amid broader concerns about potentially large uninsured deposits.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc., up $11.88 to $199.08.

The digital payments company agreed to shareholder D.E. Shaw Group's demands for a strategic review and board changes.

Franchise Group Inc., up $3.06 to $25.81.

The Vitamin Shoppe owner said it received an unsolicited buyout offer.

Exelixis Inc., up 78 cents to $18.33.

The drug developer announced a $550 million stock buyback plan.