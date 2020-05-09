Swigs of Rain Followed by a Slushy Dessert (Late Tonight)



It was a short, unsatisfying summer, but I'm sure enjoying late October. Not funny, Paul. Minnesotans are generally kind and good natured, but the bloom comes off the rose when it snows on their freshly mowed lawns in May. I get it. I feel the same way. And yes, we still have our weather-boasting rights.

According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, the last time it snowed on Mother's Day was 1946 (2/10ths of an inch delighted moms that year). A clipper will drop rain showers this afternoon and tonight, but a cooling atmosphere may change rain over to wet snow Sunday morning.

Clouds linger Sunday, with temperatures at least 20F colder than average. But this can't last. Sunshine returns Monday with a slow warming trend next week. ECMWF (European) guidance predicts low 70s next weekend. Not to be outdone, NOAA's GFS model is flaunting a shot at 90F Memorial Day weekend. Showery weather returns the latter half of next week. Good news for your lawn.

Truth: May flakes are nature's way of thinning the herd.

A Begrudging Warming Trend. This weekend would feel right at home in late March or early April, but mid-May? If it's any consolation (not really) temperatures will recover later next week, and within 2 weeks we should enjoy consistent 70s with spurts of 80s. You know, like summer? Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Fingerprints of a Clipper. Windy.com (very cool web site) shows the showers coming in this afternoon and lingering tonight, followed by a gray, windy and damp Mother's Day. Sorry mom. If I could kick the Doppler and bring you 70-degree sunshine, I would.

Some Much-Needed Temperature Inflation. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) show a warming trend, but GFS is more aggressive, with 80s by May 22. We're due for a real warm front, and I think the odds are going up significantly, especially after viewing the GFS solution below. Meteograms: WeatherBell.

Potential for "Hot" in Late May. You remember hot, right? Working up a sweat. Complaining about the humidity. The weather-pendulum may swing pretty far in the opposite direction by the last week of May. GFS guidance carves out a big (hot) ridge of high pressure over the central USA, which would imply 80s, even a shot at 90F in Minnesota. We'll see.

Pockets of Drought Emerging. It may my meds, but I'm leaning toward drought emerging by the end of summer for parts of the Upper Midwest. Just a hunch, based on how the patterns seem to be setting up. The U.S. Drought Monitor has an update: "..The Corn Belt remains drought-free due to long-term precipitation surpluses, favorable soil moisture, and a cool start to spring (30-day temperatures averaging 2 to 4 degrees F below normal). A small area of abnormal dryness (D0) was decreased this week due to recent rainfall. The largest 30-day precipitation deficits (around 3 inches) exist across northern Iowa..."

Minnesota's Great River Energy Closing Coal Plant, Switching to Two-Thirds Wind Power. Another fairly stunning development, highlighted by Star Tribune: "Great River Energy will shutter its big North Dakota coal-fired power plant several years early, an extraordinary move that underscores the waning cost-competitiveness of coal in electricity production. The Maple Grove-based company Thursday announced the closure of Coal Creek Station — one of the Upper Midwest’s largest power plants — in the second half of 2022. It will be replaced to a great extent with new wind farms, including four in Minnesota..."

Photo credit : RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII/Star Tribune. "Great River Energy will close the Coal Creek Power Station in North Dakota, saying it is losing too much money."

Newsonomics: How Will the Pandemic Panic Panic Reshape the Local News Industry? Ken Doctor opines for Nieman Journalism Lab: "...The COVID-19 crisis both threatens and promises to reshuffle business and societal thinking about the role of local news in the 2020s. Call it pandemic panic. The crisis has clearly accelerated the known drivers of industry change worldwide. That could well lead to more consolidation of newspapers and more hedge fund and private equity control. This earth-trembling change has also raised some new possibilities. What if the platforms finally so give in to decade-long pressures to pay publishers for news? What if governments, in one of the many ways being discussed, actually funneled funding to pay journalists to do local journalism?..."

Administration Shelves CDC Guide to Reopening Country. AP News explains: "A set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration. The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen..."

The proposed (shelved?) CDC guidelines are here.

You Should Never Wash Dishes During a Thunderstorm - Here's Why. Mental Floss is right, avoid (wired) electronics and anything having to do with plumbing during an electrical storm to increase your margin of safety. Details: "You may know to avoid taking a shower during a thunderstorm, but that's not the only indoor activity that leaves you vulnerable to electrical shock. Washing dirty dishes can be just as dangerous when there's thunder and lightning outside your home, according to Reader's Digest. Stories of people getting injured while showering in electrical storms may sound like myths, but they're rooted in fact. When a lightning bolt leaves a cloud, it follows the fastest route to the ground. Because metal framing and piping make for good conductors, that path sometimes leads through a building..."

File image : NOAA.

49 F. official Twin Cities high temperature on Friday.

67 F. average high on May 8.

55 F. high on May 8, 2019.

May 9, 1966: Minnesota experiences a widespread hard freeze, with temperatures in the teens as far south as Caledonia.

SATURDAY: Sunny start. PM showers. Winds: S 8-13. High: near 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain, mixing with wet snow late. Low: 37



MOTHER'S DAY: Any early slush will quickly melt. Mostly cloudy, brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 51



MONDAY: Blue sky, still cool for May. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 33. High: 53



TUESDAY: Plenty of sun, getting better. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 35. High: 56



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 42. High: 55

THURSDAY: Chance of heavier, steadier rain. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 46. High: 54



FRIDAY: Blend of clouds and sun, not bad. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 45. High: 62

What Causes Climate Change? Here are the Leading Contributers. Here's a clip from a post at Green Matters: "...The example of climate change we hear about most often is rising temperatures. That may sound nice at first; who wouldn’t want a little more summer sun? But it goes a whole lot further than a few warmer days mixed into the appropriate seasons. In fact, it’s projected that more than three billion people will reside in places with "near unlivable" temperatures by 2070, according to a new study . Let’s break it down. Our planet’s global average surface temperature has increased by two degrees since the pre-industrial era (1880-1900), as Climate.gov reports . Two degrees? No big deal...right? Wrong, unfortunately. Because for every degree the average temperature rises, more heat is accumulated and trapped in the atmosphere..."

Colorized Image credit : NASA.

An Ancient Type of El Nino Could Awaken Because of Climate Change. Gizmodo connects the dots: "...Thanks to the climate crisis, El Niño may have some competition. A new study published in Science Advances on Wednesday shows that as early as mid-century, global warming could cause an ancient climate pattern similar to El Niño in the Indian Ocean to reawaken. It would throw weather further into disarray, particularly in places in the global south that depend on rainfed agriculture. The study builds on a previous one published by some of the same authors last year, which found that this climate pattern in the Indian Ocean may have existed during the last Ice Age, 20,000 years ago. Back then, thanks to abrupt global warming driven by natural causes, fluctuating ocean temperatures wreaked havoc on global weather patterns.

File image : Stuart Rankin, NOAA.

How Climate Change is Contributing to Skyrocketing Rates of Infectious Disease. Propublica tracks some troubling trends: "The scientists who study how diseases emerge in a changing environment knew this moment was coming. Climate change is making outbreaks of disease more common and more dangerous. Over the past few decades, the number of emerging infectious diseases that spread to people — especially coronaviruses and other respiratory illnesses believed to have come from bats and birds — has skyrocketed. A new emerging disease surfaces five times a year. One study estimates that more than 3,200 strains of coronaviruses already exist among bats, awaiting an opportunity to jump to people.The diseases may have always been there, buried deep in wild and remote places out of reach of people. But until now, the planet’s natural defense systems were better at fighting them off..."

Climate Change Accelerating the Spread of Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes. Well thanks for the good news; details via New Atlas: "Climate change is altering the living conditions of many species, and the common disease-carrying mosquito Aedes aegypti is no exception. A new study modeling the impact of rising temperatures on suitable habitats for these insects has found such regions are expanding at a steady rate, with the scientists warning the mosquitoes could become common in southern Europe within 10 years. Aedes aegypti is a carrier of a range of diseases including dengue, zika and yellow fever, and primarily inhabits tropical and sub-tropical climates..."