First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities Wednesday, with a stop scheduled at the University of Minnesota to tout federal childcare investments.

Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra are scheduled to visit the U's Child Development Laboratory School in the afternoon, where they will host a listening session alongside Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Biden and Becerra are scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The First Lady visited Minnesota multiple times in 2020 on behalf of her husband's presidential campaign.