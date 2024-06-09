PARIS — First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes.
Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration, nationalist party is estimated to get around 31-32% of the votes, more than twice the score of President Emmanuel Macron's pro-European centrist party that is projected to reach around 15%.
France is electing 81 members of the European Parliament, which has 720 seats in total.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
First French projections put hard-right National Rally well ahead in EU election
First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes.
World
Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war Cabinet, resigns over lack of plans for postwar Gaza
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel's three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title
Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open championship and third Grand Slam title by coming back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday.
World
German far right gains as governing parties decline, but conservatives lead in European election
Germany's unpopular governing parties sank to feeble results and the far-right Alternative for Germany made gains in Sunday's vote for the European Parliament, while the mainstream conservative opposition was the country's strongest political force by a distance, projections showed.
World
German and Dutch exit polls suggest a shift to the hard right as voting in EU elections nears an end
The first major estimates coming out of the European Union parliamentary elections Sunday suggest that the hard right will rise in the legislature while the center might hold up better than expected, leaving the Greens to take the hardest hit.