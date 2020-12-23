If all that folks living in the snow-starved Twin Cities wanted from Santa was a white Christmas, they should not be disappointed.

A winter storm with blizzard conditions arrived midday Wednesday in parts of the Twin Cities metro area and surrounding communities, where anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow is being forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Strong winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures could make travel difficult heading into Wednesday evening, and blizzard warnings were posted for much of the state including the west metro.

Fans of winter will no doubt be happy to see the snow: The NWS has recorded a mere 0.6 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport so far this month, far below the December average of 11.5 inches.

Here's how the Weather Service sees Wednesday's wintry wallop:

Rain got things started before the snowfall began. Then look for freezing rain and snow before plummeting temperatures turn the precipitation to all snow all the time after 4 p.m.

Winds are expected to crank up to a sustained 30 mph, with gusts flirting with 50 mph. Look for a late-night low to creep below zero.

Expect 3 to 5 inches in the afternoon and another 2 to 4 by the end of the night.

That mix of rain and snow as temperatures free-fall has Xcel Energy concerned about keep electrical lines in place.

The power provider for many a Minnesotan said in a statement that it is "gearing up additional crews who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the storm."

Lee Nordby, Xcel's point person for situations like these, said, "During an outage our priority is to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible. We strategically place our crews and partners so they are ready to respond if severe winter weather hits."

While the snow ease Thursday, winds will remain strong at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

For Friday, Christmas Day, the skies clear up, the winds die down and a high of 20 degrees is anticipated.

