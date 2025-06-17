First face-to-face between the leaders of US and Mexico will have to wait

MEXICO CITY — For Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the bilateral meetings scheduled on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada Tuesday were even more important than the summit itself and her first face-to-face dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump was to headline her trip.
But Trump's decision to return to Washington early left a gaping hole in Mexico's schedule and delayed a much anticipated encounter. Sheinbaum had been expected to continue making the case for Mexican strides in security and immigration, while negotiating to lift steel and aluminum tariffs and lobbying to kill a proposed tax on money Mexicans in the U.S. send home.
Sheinbaum said on X Tuesday that she had spoken with Trump by phone who explained that he had to return to Washington to stay on top of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. ''We agreed to work together to soon reach an agreement on various issues that concern us today,'' she wrote.
Sheinbaum was not the only world leader stood up by Trump, but she has developed one of the more intriguing relationships with the unpredictable U.S. president.
Trump whisperer
Sheinbaum's success at managing the bilateral relationship has been such that some began to wonder aloud if she was a Trump whisperer. Most significantly, she has avoided two tariff threats that could have been devastating to Mexico's economy.
She has done it by affording Trump the respect any U.S. president would expect from their neighbor, deploying occasional humor and pushing back — respectfully — when necessary.
Jorge Alberto Schiavon Uriegas, a professor in the International Studies department at Mexico's Iberoamerican University, said the first Trump meeting was setting up well for Sheinbaum because it was on neutral territory and it was closed door, unlike some recent Oval Office meetings that have gone poorly for leaders of Ukraine and South Africa.