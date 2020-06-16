Monday marked the first day high school athletes could work out at their schools, with coaches present, since the coronavirus pandemic shut down winter sports March 13.
Across the metro area and state, there was extra sanitizer, extra questions and extra space between athletes as they worked out, together, in the annual summer ritual of offseason training.
There was uncertainty, too, about whether the fall sports they play will resume. But one sure thing emerged from the pools, weight rooms, gyms and practice fields: It felt good to be back.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans
The silence that greeted the return of the PGA Tour at Colonial will be a familiar sound for the first major of the year.
Vikings
NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick
The NFL commissioner said during ESPN's "The Return of Sports" special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn't played the past three seasons.
Gophers
Gundy's OAN support angers star Oklahoma St RB Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.
Lynx
WNBA announces plan to return to play in late July
After players voted to accept a deal negotiated with the league, a 22-game season is set to start in late July. Games will be played without fans at a Florida site.
Gophers
Gophers land former Austin star Gach in transfer
The rising junior is returning home after playing for Utah and will seek a waiver to be eligible next season for Minnesota.