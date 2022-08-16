More from Star Tribune
First day of fall sports practice
The Wayzata High girls volleyball team and Harding - Humboldt were among the teams who opened fall practice.
Twins
Miranda, Kepler snap out of slumps as Twins top Royals 4-2
Jose Miranda finally got a hit with a runner in scoring position and Max Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid as the Twins won for only the second time in seven games.
Twins
Souhan: Twins' Kepler breaks his slump, but he needs to do more
Another mediocre season from right fielder Max Kepler, when the team desperately needs production from a lefthanded hitter, is part of the reason the Twins are struggling.
Twins
Lefthanded pitchers keep lining up, and taking down Twins hitters
Six lefty starters had posted a 2.45 ERA in August against them, and the Twins faced a seventh on Monday night.
High Schools
St. Paul football co-op finds growth in standings, participation
The beginning of fall practice for Harding-Humboldt revealed 60 players and enthusiasm to go with that hefty roster.