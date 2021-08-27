2021 Minnesota State Fair attendance
First Thursday (Aug. 26): 61,983
First Thursday, 2019: 133,326 (also the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Thursday)
First Thursday, 2018: 122,695
Source: Minnesota State Fair
