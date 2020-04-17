At least one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, the latest in a series of meatpacking plants that have produced clusters of the coronavirus in rural communities across the country.

The JBS plant, which employs around 2,000 workers, is still a success story compared to the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls 60 miles to the west, with zero cases through early this week.

But the close quarters and large gatherings required at meat factories have repeatedly foiled efforts at sanitization and social distancing,

“It’s not a secret, there’s been a positive case for sure,” Matt Utecht, the president of UFCW Local 663, said Friday. His union represents 1,850 workers at the plant.

Utecht had been complimentary of JBS’s management of the plant, saying Monday that “gloves, surgical masks, face shields, overcoats — these things came out quicker than in some other facilities.”

A JBS spokesman declined to comment specifically on the Worthington plant, but said “JBS USA has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in some of our U.S. facilities” and is “offering support to those team members and their families.”

“We hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.”

The number of cases in Nobles County, where Worthington is located, rose from two to 12 on Thursday, according to Minnesota Department of Health data released Friday.

The number of meatpacking plants closing or reporting cases across the U.S. is climbing every day.

The Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls is the center of one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S., accounting for more than half of South Dakota’s overall cases.

Three workers at a JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colo., have now died.

In Iowa, a beef plant in Tama has been closed as has a pork plant in Columbus Junction. Hundreds of workers at a Tyson plant in Waterloo have refused to work in recent days, complaining they are not being protected from the spread of the virus, the Waterloo Courier reported.

More than 70% of the nation’s pork is butchered at the top 20 pork processing plants in the country, and the majority of those are within 250 miles of Des Moines, including the plants in Worthington and Sioux Falls.

Confirmation of a COVID-19 case at the JBS plant in Worthington was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer.