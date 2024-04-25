BALTIMORE — The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago.
The ''Balsa 94,'' a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot channel Thursday morning, headed for St. John's, Canada.
The ship is one of five stranded vessels expected to pass through the new, temporary channel. It is expected to arrive in Canada on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
A look at the Gaza war protests that have emerged on US college campuses
Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.
Nation
First cargo ship passes through newly opened channel in Baltimore since bridge was struck, collapsed
The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago.
Nation
The Latest: Trump takes to social media before Supreme Court arguments
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up Donald Trump's bid to avoid prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Arguments are set to begin at 10 a.m.
Nation
Army reservist who warned about Maine killer before shootings to testify before investigators
A U.S. Army reservist who sounded the clearest warning ahead of Maine's deadliest mass shooting is answering questions Thursday from the commission investigating the tragedy.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street stumbles after report shows US growth slowed in the first quarter
Stocks are tumbling after a report suggesting flagging economic growth and still-high inflation hurt hopes that have kept Wall Street high recently. A sharp drop for Facebook parent Meta Platforms also dragged the market lower. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% early Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 503 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.1%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after the government reported that inflation remained hotter than forecast in the first three months of the year. It also reported that the U.S. economy's growth slowed during the period to a 1.6% annual rate, well below forecasts.