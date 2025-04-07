First Black Republican woman in Congress honored in Utah after her death from brain cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Family and friends of former U.S. Rep. Mia Love gathered Monday in Salt Lake City to honor the life and legacy of the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress after she died of brain cancer last month at age 49.
The former lawmaker from Utah, a daughter of Haitian immigrants, had undergone treatment for an aggressive brain tumor called glioblastoma and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial. She died March 23 at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, weeks after her daughter announced she was no longer responding to treatment.
Hundreds of mourners entered her service from a walkway lined with American flags at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus. Long tables displayed framed family photos and bouquets of red and white flowers.
Love served only two terms in Congress before suffering a razor-thin loss to Democrat Ben McAdams in the 2018 midterm elections as Democrats surged. Yet she left her mark on Utah's political scene and later leveraged her prominence into becoming a political commentator for CNN.
She was briefly considered a rising star in the GOP, but her power within the party fizzled out as President Donald Trump took hold. Love kept her distance from Trump and called him out in 2018 for vulgar comments he made about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations.
Jason Love, her husband, drew laughter from the somber crowd at Monday's service when he told stories of his wife's ''superpowers.''
He described discovering her influence after he tried to return the many toasters the couple received as wedding gifts and failing because he didn't have receipts. His wife then entered the store and came out three minutes later with cash in hand.
''I thought, ‘Wow, I have married a Jedi knight,''' he said with a laugh.