First Avenue unveils its Best New Bands of 2025 lineup

Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Mother Soki, Lasalle, Gr3g and Chutes were among the ascendant Twin Cites acts picked for the Jan. 17 showcase.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2025 at 5:00PM
Maygen & the Birdwatcher, led by Maygen Lacey (front), is one of the seven bands selected for First Avenue's Best New Bands of 2025 showcase. (No Aesthetic Stills)

It sounds like the start of a joke: A rocky bluegrass band, a synth-poppy R&B artist, a jazzy rapper and a grab bag of singer/songwriters walk into a bar.

That setup is actually the tagline for the Best New Bands of 2025 showcase at First Avenue, whose seven-act lineup has been unveiled along with the date — Jan. 17, 2026 — for its up-and-coming participants’ big night out in the Mainroom.

Maygen & the Birdwatcher (the bluegrassy rockers), Lasalle (the retro-R&B innovator) and Gr3g (the live hip-hop MC) are all on the lineup along with fuzzed-out, emo-ish rockers Chutes and indie-rock song strummers Mother Soki, Sophie Hiroko and Sallyforth — the latter the Americana-tinged band formerly known as Yonder, led by Emma Jeanne and Hattie Peach.

A tradition that dates back to the mid-1980s Best New Bands nights in First Ave’s junior room, 7th St. Entry, the BNB showcase in the Mainroom has been a proving ground in recent years for such modern breakout acts as Ber, Gully Boys, She’s Green, Room 3, Laamar, Durry, Clare Doyle and L.A. Buckner. The lineup is put together by First Ave staffers based on standout acts they saw throughout the year.

Tickets for the 2025 roundup are on sale now via axs.com at a 2026-budget-friendly price, $10 plus fees. Look for a deeper Minnesota Star Tribune writeup on the lineup in mid-January.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

