A tradition that dates back to the mid-1980s Best New Bands nights in First Ave’s junior room, 7th St. Entry, the BNB showcase in the Mainroom has been a proving ground in recent years for such modern breakout acts as Ber, Gully Boys, She’s Green, Room 3, Laamar, Durry, Clare Doyle and L.A. Buckner. The lineup is put together by First Ave staffers based on standout acts they saw throughout the year.