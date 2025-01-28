Meet the other six acts in First Ave’s Best New Bands of 2024 showcase

The punky, fun-loving scene vet’s appearance here is right up there with Khruangbin being up for a best new artist Grammy. She’s been a reputable part of the scene for three decades with the bands Pink Mink and Ouija Radio but only just released her first solo album last year, “From the Dark.” It was so good, First Ave’s staff apparently overlooked the rest. No argument. (christycostellomusic.com)