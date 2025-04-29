Firmino and Toney score as Al-Ahli reaches Asian Champions League final

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney scored as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hilal 3-1 to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.
The all-Saudi Arabian semifinal was played before more than 50,000 fans at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Al-Ahli's home city.
Al-Ahli will take on the winner of Wednesday's clash between Al-Nassr, also of Saudi Arabia, and Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in Sunday's final.
''Al-Ahli was the better team,'' Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said. ''This was a game between two good teams and while we had some good periods in the game, they outperformed us.''
It took just nine minutes for Al-Ahli to open the scoring as Firmino, who joined the club from Liverpool in 2023, shot home from inside the area.
Just before the half-hour, ex-Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez set up Toney for the England striker to make it 2-0.
Al-Hilal hit back after 42 minutes as Saudi Arabian international Salem Al-Dawsari scored his 10th goal of the tournament so far.
On the hour, Al-Hilal was reduced to 10 men as former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a second yellow card.