– A company created just six weeks ago by a pair of Republican operatives collected hundreds of millions of dollars in payments from desperate state and local governments for coronavirus supplies but is now facing a federal criminal investigation and a rising chorus of complaints from customers who say their orders never arrived.

The company, Blue Flame Medical, had boasted that it could quickly obtain coveted test kits, N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) through a Chinese government-owned company with which it had partnered, according to documents obtained by the New York Times.

The company was started by Mike Gula and John Thomas, who did not have much experience in the medical supply field. Gula’s fundraising firm has been paid more than $36 million since 2008 by a range of top Republican politicians and political committees, while Thomas has served as a general consultant to a number of campaigns.

Thomas had asserted in an interview in late March that the connections the pair made through their work in politics helped them find suppliers and connect to customers, such as large medical systems and law enforcement agencies around the world.

The company’s pitch — which was accompanied by endorsements from a well-connected Chinese businessman who is an associate of Thomas — struck a chord with government agencies scrambling to obtain lifesaving supplies as the severity of the pandemic was becoming apparent.

Orders came in from state governments, local police departments and airports in California, Florida and Maryland.

But things have not gone as planned.

The state of California quickly clawed back a $457 million payment for 100 million masks, as first reported by CalMatters. Other state and local agencies that paid Blue Flame say the supplies never arrived or that orders were only partly filled.

The Justice Department is pursuing a criminal investigation into the company, according to people familiar with the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

Some of the company’s clients are requesting refunds or threatening their own investigations.

Blue Flame’s lawyer, Ethan Bearman, did not respond to questions.

“We have spent close to $5,000 on unfilled items and we need to have it all refunded,” wrote Daniel Lynch, a commander with the Melbourne Police Department in Florida, in an e-mail to Blue Flame officials this month after spending weeks waiting for masks, face shields and surgical gowns.

Representatives for the Maryland State Police also said they had not received supplies ordered from the company in late March. And separately, the Maryland Department of General Services had moved to cancel a $12.5 million contract for masks and ventilators, and asked state law enforcement officials to investigate, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The willingness to pay huge sums to an unproven company reflects a desperate clamor to obtain vital equipment at a time of relatively limited supply. And Blue Flame’s inability to quickly make good on its promises underscores the logistical challenges and uncertainty surrounding a private production chain largely influenced by an unpredictable Chinese government and shadowed by concerns about profiteering.

New York state paid a Silicon Valley electrical engineer $69.1 million for 1,000 ventilators on the recommendation of the Trump administration, which passed along the proposal after it had been flagged by a supply-chain task force assembled by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

But the engineer had not been vetted and did not deliver a single ventilator. New York is now seeking to recover the money.

State and local agencies “were in a very difficult position, trying to vet companies that were nontraditional suppliers or third parties,” while at the same time “scrambling and quite frankly competing with each other to get access to either stockpiles or a reliable supply chain,” said Louis Grever, executive director of the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies.

After Maryland state officials complained about the delay in their $12.5 million order for masks and ventilators, Blue Flame said a Chinese official had prevented the shipment arranged by Great Health Companion Group, according to a person familiar with the situation.