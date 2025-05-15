Firing, hiring and a mystery: The 225-year-old Library of Congress has never had a moment like this

The Library of Congress, a 225-year-old Washington institution, has never had a moment like this.
A week ago, the Trump administration fired the longtime librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. The man appointed by President Donald Trump to be interim librarian, Todd Blanche, may not actually be the interim librarian. And Hayden's ouster may not even be legal.
Here's more about the library, Hayden's ouster and the mystery of who's in charge now:
What is the Library of Congress?
The country's oldest federal cultural institution, the Library of Congress was founded in 1800 under legislation by President John Adams and has traditionally enjoyed bipartisan backing.
In addition to its billing as ''the largest library in the world,'' it could also be called the country's unofficial memory bank. It contains more than 100 million books, recordings, images and other artifacts and offers a vast online archive, and its contents span three buildings on Capitol Hill.
Each year, the library's National Film Registry chooses 25 movies ''showcasing the range and diversity of American film heritage.'' The National Recording Registry selects for preservation sound recordings that ''are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant, and inform or reflect life in the United States.''
The library also manages the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, which responds to tens of thousands of requests from Congress each year. Communications are confidential from disclosure under the ''speech or debate'' clause of the U.S. Constitution. Library of Congress events include an annual book festival, tours, films, exhibits and conferences.