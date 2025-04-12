Fireworks from Pooran help Lucknow end Gujarat's winning streak in IPL

LUCKNOW, India — Batting fireworks from Nicholas Pooran helped the Lucknow Super Giants halt the Gujarat Titans' four-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Pooran smashed 61 off 34 balls as Lucknow beat previous table-toppers Titans by six wickets.
Pooran, the leading run-scorer, struck seven sixes in his fourth half-century of this year's IPL as Lucknow notched up a third straight win.
Aiden Markram also hit 58 off 31 balls as Lucknow finished on 186-4 in 19.3 overs.
Earlier, an opening stand of 120 in 73 balls between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led the Titans to 180-6.
Lucknow is now third in the table with eight points from six games while Gujarat, also on eight points, drops down to second on net run-rate. The Delhi Capitals are top.
Choosing to bowl first, Lucknow was under pressure early on as Gill and Sudharan dominated.
Gill scored 60 off 38 balls, including six fours and a six, while Sudharsan made 56 off 37 deliveries.