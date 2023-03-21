MEXICO CITY — A powerful blast at an illegal fireworks workshop near Mexico City left seven people dead and 15 injured.

The explosion occurred late Monday at a house used to make fireworks in the state of Morelos, just south of the capital.

Photos distributed Tuesday by the Morelos state civil defense office showed that the blast in the town of Totolapan was so powerful it blew apart the concrete and cinderblock home. One of the injured was listed in extremely serious condition, authorities said.

Fireworks are commonly used at religious and community celebrations in Mexico, and are often manufactured at small-scale, family workshops. Explosions at such workshops are common, and have cost dozens of lives in recent years.

Legal production facilities must adhere to certain standards and obtain a permit from the country's Defense Department.

In 2018, 24 people were killed in an explosion of fireworks in the town of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City, in the worst such blast in recent memory.