Fires & Hurricanes. Summer's Final Encore for MN.

Sunday looks like another very warm day with highs approaching 90F by late afternoon. Feels like temps will likely peak in the low/mid 90s in the afternoon as dewpoints hover around 70F. If you like the summer heat and humidity, take advantage of it now. This could very well be one of our last very summer-like weekends of the year.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday. Note that temps will warm quickly through the 70s during the morning and will top out in the upper 80s in the afternoon. With dewpoints hovering around 70F, feels like temps will peak in the lowers 90s.
Daily Dewpoints and Heat Index Values
Dewpoints over the next several days will hover in upper 60s and low 70s, which will feel quite tropical. The good news is the really humid weather will slow fade late in the week. With that said, feels like temps will be the warmest through the first half of the week with slightly cooler temps and humidity values during the 2nd half of the week.
MN DNR Fall Color Report!!
Believe it or not, but the MN DNR has started their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season and it appears that a few spots in the Arrowhead and Western MN are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
Typical Fall Color Peak
According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Sunday & Monday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of the state on Sunday and Monday. While the severe risk won't be very widespread, there will be a few isolated strong storms possible with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.
Spotty Storm Potential
Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Hot and humid weather across the region will allow spotty showers and storms develop, some of which could be strong to severe with pockets of locally heavy rain.
Rainfall Potential Through PM Thursday
Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential, which suggests pockets of rain across parts of the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, much of southern MN looks to stay mainly dry over the next several days.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday will be very warm across the region with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. The coolest spots will be found near the shores of Lake Superior with highs only warming into the low/mid 70s. However, Pierre, SD could warm to near 100F, which is nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook into the early part of September, which shows Summer's last encore hanging around over the next few days. By the end of the week, temps should cool to more normal like levels. According to the GFS, we could potentially see temps in the 60s 2 weeks from now! Sweater weather perhaps?
Extended Temperature Outlook
Fires & Hurricanes. Summer's Final Encore for MN.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Just when you think 2020 couldn't get any weirder, let's talk about the Tropics. NOAA's National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin (Laura and Marco), both of which are expected to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast this week!
Keep in mind that there are no records of 2 different hurricanes happening at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico. The rarity of that happening is, well... very 2020 like.
Meanwhile, wildfires are ravaging parts of California thanks to what is being called a "Historic Lightning Siege". Cal Fire reports that since August 15th, some 12,000 lightning strikes spawned nearly 600 wildfires, charring almost 1 million acres of land. Unreal! Closer to home, the sun will appear red/orange over the next few days, thanks to the wildfires out west.
Summer's final encore continues through most of next week with highs approaching 90 degrees and dewpoints that will feel almost tropical. A fall-like front arrives next weekend with sweater weather possible 2 weeks from now. I'm not ready!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Steamy. Stray PM storm South and Northwest. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 88.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 68.
MONDAY: Sticky sunshine. Isolated PM T-Storms possible. Winds: S 5-10. High: 90.
TUESDAY: Still sweaty. Spotty PM rumbles. Winds: ESE 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 90.
WEDNESDAY:Another hot one. PM storms possible. Winds: SSW 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 91.
THURSDAY: More clouds. More unsettled. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 86.
FRIDAY: Much less humid. Comfy sun returns. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.
SATURDAY: Not bad. Sunny with hints of Fall. Winds: NNW 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 76.
This Day in Weather History
August 23rd
1955: Hail in Houston County results in drifts up to a foot deep at Rushmore.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 23rd
Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1948)
Average Low: 61F (Record: 42F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 1.43" set in 1899
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 23rd
Sunrise: 6:25am
Sunset: 8:05pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 40 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 54 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 hour & 4 minutes
Moon Phase for August 23rd at Midnight
1.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Today – August 23, 2020 – the sun is in conjunction with Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. You won’t see Regulus today because this 1st-magnitude star rises with the sun, climbs highest up for the day with the sun at solar noon, and sets with the sun. Every year, the sun meets up Regulus on or near August 23. If you could see the stars during the daytime, you’d see the sun moving approximately one degree (two sun-diameters) eastward in front of the constellations of the zodiac daily. (For reference, the sun’s angular diameter equals about 1/2 degree.) One day later – on August 24 – the sun will be nearly one degree east of Regulus; and, one month later, the sun will be nearly 30 degrees east of Regulus on the sky’s dome. By around the September equinox, look for Regulus to light up the eastern sky before sunrise, and by early October, watch for the super-close conjunction of Regulus with the dazzling planet Venus."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Record Highs Possible Sunday.
Take a look at the map below. The numbers with boxes around them are areas that could see records on Sunday. These areas will be located along the Front Range and across parts of the Northeast, including Boston, MA.
Excessive Heat Again Next Week!
Another round of Excessive Heat Watches have been posted across parts of the Desert SW in advance of another dangerous stretch of hot temps. These Watches are in place from Monday to Thursday!
Ongoin Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that since August, 15th, nearly 12,000 lightning strikes spawned nearly 600 new fires, which have charred nearly 1 million acres of land. Unfortunately there's no end in sight due to limited fire fires being stretched thin and elevated fire weather conditions continuing. Smoke from western wildfires will likely drift into the Upper Midwest by Sunday, so the sunset could look quite spectacular.
Currently Tropical Activity
There are 2 active storms in the Atlantic Basin, both of which were Tropical Storms PM Saturday. Both Laura and Marco are forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week and could both become hurricanes. Interestingly, there is no record of 2 hurricanes simultaneously being active in the Gulf of Mexico!
Tracking Marco
Marco is forecast to be a hurricane just prior to landfall along Louisiana Coast PM Monday. A number of Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been posted in advance of Marco!! Strong Winds, Storm Surge and Excessive Rainfall will be likely with Marco.
Tracking Laura
Laura is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico about 24 hours after Marco makes landfall. Note that after passing over Cuba, Laura could gain Hurricane strength prior to landfall in Louisiana PM Wednesday. This storm will also bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall potential to some of the same areas. This prolonged stretch of tropical weather will make for a very long week ahead.
Climate Stories