Fires & Hurricanes. Summer's Final Encore for MN.

 
Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday looks like another very warm day with highs approaching 90F by late afternoon. Feels like temps will likely peak in the low/mid 90s in the afternoon as dewpoints hover around 70F. If you like the summer heat and humidity, take advantage of it now. This could very well be one of our last very summer-like weekends of the year. 

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here are a few meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday. Note that temps will warm quickly through the 70s during the morning and will top out in the upper 80s in the afternoon. With dewpoints hovering around 70F, feels like temps will peak in the lowers 90s.

Daily Dewpoints and Heat Index Values

Dewpoints over the next several days will hover in upper 60s and low 70s, which will feel quite tropical. The good news is the really humid weather will slow fade late in the week. With that said, feels like temps will be the warmest through the first half of the week with slightly cooler temps and humidity values during the 2nd half of the week.

MN DNR Fall Color Report!!

Believe it or not, but the MN DNR has started their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season and it appears that a few spots in the Arrowhead and Western MN are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Typical Fall Color Peak 

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Sunday & Monday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of the state on Sunday and Monday. While the severe risk won't be very widespread, there will be a few isolated strong storms possible with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.


Spotty Storm Potential

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Hot and humid weather across the region will allow spotty showers and storms develop, some of which could be strong to severe with pockets of locally heavy rain.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Thursday

Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential, which suggests pockets of rain across parts of the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, much of southern MN looks to stay mainly dry over the next several days.

High Temps on Sunday

High temps on Sunday will be very warm across the region with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. The coolest spots will be found near the shores of Lake Superior with highs only warming into the low/mid 70s. However, Pierre, SD could warm to near 100F, which is nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year.

 
Somewhat Soggy August So Far (For Some)
 
It's been a wet month (for some) across the state, especially the northern half of the state, where some locations have seen more than 4" to 5" of rain! Note that St. Cloud has had more than 5" of rain this month, which is nearly 2.5" above average and the 12th wettest start to any August on record (through August 21st). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities has had nearly 3" of rain this month, which is pretty close to average.
 
 
Drought Update
 
The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. thanks to a wetter August across the northern half of the state, we've seen some improvement there, but it's been pretty dry for folks in the southeastern part of the state, so moderate drought has popped up there. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is more than 6" below average precipitation for the year, which makes it the 12th Driest start to any year on record (January 1st - August 21st).
 
 
7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis
 
As you can see in the extended forecast for Minneapolis. Summer-like heat and humidity looks to continue through the middle part of next week. A front moves in on Thursday with chances of showers and storms, then it'll turn cooler with highs in the upper 70s and much less humidity.
 

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended outlook into the early part of September, which shows Summer's last encore hanging around over the next few days. By the end of the week, temps should cool to more normal like levels. According to the GFS, we could potentially see temps in the 60s 2 weeks from now! Sweater weather perhaps?

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 30th - September 5th shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the southern tier of the nation. However, folks across the Upper Midwest and High Plains could be dealing with cooler than average temps for a change. It may even start to feel like Fall a little!
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Fires & Hurricanes. Summer's Final Encore for MN.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Just when you think 2020 couldn't get any weirder, let's talk about the Tropics. NOAA's National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin (Laura and Marco), both of which are expected to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast this week!

Keep in mind that there are no records of 2 different hurricanes happening at the same time in the Gulf of Mexico. The rarity of that happening is, well... very 2020 like.

Meanwhile, wildfires are ravaging parts of California thanks to what is being called a "Historic Lightning Siege". Cal Fire reports that since August 15th, some 12,000 lightning strikes spawned nearly 600 wildfires, charring almost 1 million acres of land. Unreal! Closer to home, the sun will appear red/orange over the next few days, thanks to the wildfires out west.

Summer's final encore continues through most of next week with highs approaching 90 degrees and dewpoints that will feel almost tropical. A fall-like front arrives next weekend with sweater weather possible 2 weeks from now. I'm not ready!
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Steamy. Stray PM storm South and Northwest. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 88.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 68.

MONDAY: Sticky sunshine. Isolated PM T-Storms possible. Winds: S 5-10. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Still sweaty. Spotty PM rumbles. Winds: ESE 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:Another hot one. PM storms possible. Winds: SSW 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 91.

THURSDAY: More clouds. More unsettled. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Much less humid. Comfy sun returns. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Not bad. Sunny with hints of Fall. Winds: NNW 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 76.

This Day in Weather History
August 23rd

1955: Hail in Houston County results in drifts up to a foot deep at Rushmore.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 23rd

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1948)
Average Low: 61F (Record: 42F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.43" set in 1899
Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 23rd

Sunrise: 6:25am
Sunset: 8:05pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 40 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 54 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 hour & 4 minutes

Moon Phase for August 23rd at Midnight
1.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Today – August 23, 2020 – the sun is in conjunction with Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. You won’t see Regulus today because this 1st-magnitude star rises with the sun, climbs highest up for the day with the sun at solar noon, and sets with the sun. Every year, the sun meets up Regulus on or near August 23. If you could see the stars during the daytime, you’d see the sun moving approximately one degree (two sun-diameters) eastward in front of the constellations of the zodiac daily. (For reference, the sun’s angular diameter equals about 1/2 degree.) One day later – on August 24 – the sun will be nearly one degree east of Regulus; and, one month later, the sun will be nearly 30 degrees east of Regulus on the sky’s dome. By around the September equinox, look for Regulus to light up the eastern sky before sunrise, and by early October, watch for the super-close conjunction of Regulus with the dazzling planet Venus."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National High Temps Sunday
 
High temps across the nation on Sunday will be above average by +5F to +10F across much of the nation. Temps will be warm enough for records along the Front Range and across parts of the Northeast.
 

Record Highs Possible Sunday.

Take a look at the map below. The numbers with boxes around them are areas that could see records on Sunday. These areas will be located along the Front Range and across parts of the Northeast, including Boston, MA.

 Excessive Heat Again Next Week!

Another round of Excessive Heat Watches have been posted across parts of the Desert SW in advance of another dangerous stretch of hot temps. These Watches are in place from Monday to Thursday! 

Ongoin Wildfires in the Western US

Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that since August, 15th, nearly 12,000 lightning strikes spawned nearly 600 new fires, which have charred nearly 1 million acres of land. Unfortunately there's no end in sight due to limited fire fires being stretched thin and elevated fire weather conditions continuing. Smoke from western wildfires will likely drift into the Upper Midwest by Sunday, so the sunset could look quite spectacular.

Currently Tropical Activity

There are 2 active storms in the Atlantic Basin, both of which were Tropical Storms PM Saturday. Both Laura and Marco are forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week and could both become hurricanes. Interestingly, there is no record of 2 hurricanes simultaneously being active in the Gulf of Mexico!

Tracking Marco

Marco is forecast to be a hurricane just prior to landfall along Louisiana Coast PM Monday. A number of Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been posted in advance of Marco!! Strong Winds, Storm Surge and Excessive Rainfall will be likely with Marco.

Tracking Laura

Laura is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico about 24 hours after Marco makes landfall. Note that after passing over Cuba, Laura could gain Hurricane strength prior to landfall in Louisiana PM Wednesday. This storm will also bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall potential to some of the same areas. This prolonged stretch of tropical weather will make for a very long week ahead.

 Climate Stories

(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

Older Post

Some Storms Friday Night And Saturday - Staying Warm Through Wednesday