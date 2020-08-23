Fires & Hurricanes. Summer's Final Encore for MN.

Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday looks like another very warm day with highs approaching 90F by late afternoon. Feels like temps will likely peak in the low/mid 90s in the afternoon as dewpoints hover around 70F. If you like the summer heat and humidity, take advantage of it now. This could very well be one of our last very summer-like weekends of the year.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here are a few meteograms for Minneapolis on Sunday. Note that temps will warm quickly through the 70s during the morning and will top out in the upper 80s in the afternoon. With dewpoints hovering around 70F, feels like temps will peak in the lowers 90s.

Daily Dewpoints and Heat Index Values

Dewpoints over the next several days will hover in upper 60s and low 70s, which will feel quite tropical. The good news is the really humid weather will slow fade late in the week. With that said, feels like temps will be the warmest through the first half of the week with slightly cooler temps and humidity values during the 2nd half of the week.

MN DNR Fall Color Report!!

Believe it or not, but the MN DNR has started their Fall Color Report map for the 2020 season and it appears that a few spots in the Arrowhead and Western MN are reporting 0% to 10% fall color.

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms Sunday & Monday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across parts of the state on Sunday and Monday. While the severe risk won't be very widespread, there will be a few isolated strong storms possible with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.





Spotty Storm Potential

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday. Hot and humid weather across the region will allow spotty showers and storms develop, some of which could be strong to severe with pockets of locally heavy rain.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Thursday

Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential, which suggests pockets of rain across parts of the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, much of southern MN looks to stay mainly dry over the next several days.

High Temps on Sunday

High temps on Sunday will be very warm across the region with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. The coolest spots will be found near the shores of Lake Superior with highs only warming into the low/mid 70s. However, Pierre, SD could warm to near 100F, which is nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year.