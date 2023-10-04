VENICE — Firefighters worked until dawn Wednesday to remove the wreckage of a bus that crashed in a section of Venice on the Italian mainland, killing 21 people and injuring at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.

Those killed included at least four Ukrainians and a German citizen, according to Venice prefecture. The injured, including five in serious condition, included French, Spanish, Austrian and Croatian nationals, local officials said.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that two people from Spain were injured in the accident, who are both in hospital and in good condition.

At least two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said, adding that many of the people involved in the accident were ''young.''

The bus was carrying foreign tourists from Venice's Piazzale Roma to the Hu campground on Tuesday evening when it fell from an elevated street next to railway tracks in the borough of Mestre, catching fire. Tourists frequently stay in boroughs across the lagoon from the canals of Venice's famous historic center to find cheaper accommodations.

The driver, Alberto Rizzotto, was killed in the crash. Venice prosecutors are investigating if he felt ill while he was driving. He was an experienced driver, Venice city councilor Renato Boraso said.

Rescuers noted that the fact that the bus was electric contributed to the massive fire and made rescue operations more difficult.

On Wednesday morning, traffic was passing slowly the spot where the bus burst through a guardrail and a rusted fence, plunging about 15 meters (50 feet) to the ground.

Passersby stopped to contemplate the accident. A couple of locals said that the overpass was more than 60 years old and that nothing similar had ever happened there, while a man wearing a biker jacket stopped his motorcycle to tie to a post a bouquet of plastic flowers.

Godstime Erheneden was in his apartment near the accident when he heard a crash outside. He rushed outside and was among the first to enter the bus.

''When we went in, we saw the driver right away. He was dead. I carried a woman out on my shoulders, then a man,'' Erheneden told the local newspaper il Gazzettino.

''The woman was screaming, 'my daughter, my daughter,' and I went back in. I saw this girl who must have been 2 years old. I have a son who is a year and 10 months old, and they are the same size. I felt like I was holding my son in my arms. It was terrible. I don't know if she survived. I thought she was alive but when the rescuers arrived they took her away immediately,'' Erheneden said.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the scene was ''apocalyptic'' and declared a state of mourning.

In 2017, 16 people on a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona. And in 2013, 40 people were killed in one of Italy's worst vehicle accidents when a bus plunged off a viaduct close to the southern city of Avellino.