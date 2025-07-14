FALL RIVER, Mass. — Firefighters union says understaffing hampered rescue and cost lives in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living home.
Firefighters union says understaffing hampered rescue and cost lives in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living home
Firefighters union says understaffing hampered rescue and cost lives in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living home.
The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 6:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Supreme Court puts Trump plan to dismantle Education Department back on track, allows layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees
Supreme Court puts Trump plan to dismantle Education Department back on track, allows layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees.