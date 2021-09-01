Heavy black smoke was seen billowing out of a recycling facility as firefighters sought to extinguish a large fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Red Rock Road, just southeast of the downtown airport, in St. Paul about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a St. Paul Fire Department news release.

A large pile of recycling material was ablaze outside of the building. The fire extended to the building, causing damage.

It was under control by 7:40 p.m., according to the release. Heavy equipment was used by employees who pushed material out of the building.

The fire department did not receive any reports of injuries, according to the release. The fire is under investigation.

The recycling plant, AMG Resources Corp., has been the site of fires before, including one in February and another in 2018. The latter took 50 firefighters.

