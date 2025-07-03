Firefighters race to contain wildfires in Greece as thousands evacuated, elderly man dies in Turkey

ATHENS, Greece — Firefighters raced Thursday to contain wildfires that forced thousands to flee holiday resorts on the southern Greek island of Crete, while neighboring Turkey grappled with its own deadly blazes that claimed at least one life.
More than 5,000 tourists, hotel workers and residents were evacuated from the Ierapetra area along Crete's southern coast, authorities and hotel association officials said. A small number of people fled into the sea and were rescued by local fishermen and divers.
Ierapetra Mayor Manolis Frangoulis said firefighters were working to prevent flare-ups before nightfall, when water-dropping helicopters are grounded.
''The fire has receded a little, but if the wind hits the flames again, we'll have new fires and the catastrophe will continue,'' he said.
Several homes and businesses were damaged. Volunteers found dead farm animals, some burned alive while chained inside sheds. Displaced tourists were relocated to other hotels or spent the night in an indoor basketball stadium.
Separately Thursday, authorities ordered precautionary evacuations due to a wildfire near the port of Rafina, about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) east of Athens.
In western Turkey, firefighters discovered the body of an 81-year-old man after extinguishing a blaze near a village, marking the first fatality in a series of wildfires that have forced thousands to flee. Officials said the man died from smoke inhalation near the town of Odemis.
A total of 37 other villagers were safely evacuated by security forces and emergency teams. Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters, supported by aircraft and helicopters, were deployed to battle a wildfire near the Aegean coastal town of Cesme, a popular vacation destination about 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of Odemis.