Summoned by two young good Samaritans, firefighters rescued a person who had fallen down a Mississippi River bluff in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Map: River rescue Map: River rescue

The incident happened near S. West River Parkway and E. 43rd Street, where firefighters and rescue personnel found a person who had fallen down the bluff and suffered a lower leg injury, Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner said in a news release.

Two juveniles who discovered the victim called 911 and assisted firefighters with a rope and pulley system to get the victim down to a Fire Department boat and then to paramedics waiting at the University of Minnesota boat launch.

“The two good Samaritans were assisted back up the bluff as it was too steep to climb,” Tyner wrote.