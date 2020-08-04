ST. PAUL, Minn. — Firefighters on Tuesday battled a large fire in downtown St. Paul that has engulfed a building that was under construction.
The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex near the Xcel Energy Center, KSTP-TV reported. There were no reports of injuries and there was no immediate word about the possible cause of the fire.
Several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity have been closed, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
DOT traffic cameras and video from the scene showed flames shooting in the air that could be seen for miles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
$69M hotel/apartments project near Xcel Center burns
Flames can be seen shooting into the air and can be seen for miles, according to images captured by Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management cameras.
Local
Firefighters battle large fire in downtown St. Paul
Firefighters on Tuesday battled a large fire in downtown St. Paul that has engulfed a building that was under construction.
Local
Couple charged with fatally stabbing Onalaska man
A couple from Milwaukee has been charged in the 2019 stabbing death of an Onalaska man during an altercation over comments made about bikes.
St. Paul
Fire destroys St. Paul hotel under construction
A building near the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul burned Tuesday morning.
Local
Driver's body found in burning semi in NW. Minnesota
The truck rolled over into a ditch, authorities said.