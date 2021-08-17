A rural Lake County fire that had quickly doubled in size in a little over a day held steady Tuesday afternoon at 2,000 acres, according to a midday update from the Superior National Forest.

The Greenwood Fire, started just north of Greenwood Lake Sunday afternoon 15 miles southwest of Isabella, led to the evacuation of about 75 homes and cabins by the Lake Co. Sheriff's Office. Evacuations are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and just north of Highway 1. Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1, and Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.

Aircraft flew the area this morning to get a better estimate on the footprint, the Forest Service said, and continue to attack from the air. The Forest Service announced an emergency closure order for a section of the forest in the vicinity of the fire.

The cause of the fire, which threatens cabins, homes and recreational sites, remains under investigation.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450