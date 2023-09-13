A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze on a farm in Carver County, officials said Wednesday.
The fire broke out in a large machine shed shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on property on Naples Avenue south of Cologne, said Fire Chief Chad Vos.
The shed "with equipment was found fully involved" by firefighters, Vos said.
The injured firefighter was taken by ambulance to HCMC for treatment of unspecified injuries, but he was expected to be released Wednesday.
Investigators have yet to offer a preliminary cause of the fire.
