A person was killed and a firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday morning at a boarded duplex in the 2100 block of N. Fremont Avenue in Minneapolis, officials said.

Minneapolis fire crews responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a fire at a 2½-story duplex and saw fire on the first and second floors at the building's rear, the Minneapolis Fire Department said. Crews laid lines for an exterior attack, removed boards and went inside through the rear door. Firefighters found someone on the first floor, carried the person out of the building and performed CPR. North Memorial paramedics declared the person dead.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns after falling through a hole burned through the first floor to the basement, officials said. He was rescued by his nearby crew members and was in stable condition.

Fire crews evacuated the building and were continuing to fight the fire from outside, officials said. The fire extended to the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Metro Transit bus was sent to provide shelter for crews because of the cold weather.