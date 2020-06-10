One of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd posted cash bail and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Lane, 37, who had been held in lieu of $750,000 bail, was freed shortly before 4:10 p.m. from the Hennepin County jail, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

A fundraising website on his behalf has since been taken down. The site solicited money through PayPal donations, while decrying the bail amount as unfairly high and also declaring that Lane “did everything he could” to save Floyd’s life.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, confirmed that the website was legitimate but did not know how much money it had raised on his client’s behalf or who was behind the effort. The site did say that “Lane and his family appreciate your support and prayers during this time.”

Lane is one of three charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with the pavement restraint of Floyd on May 25 before he died. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said he accepted bail with conditions.

He is currently with his wife, although Gray would not disclose where out of concern for his safety. In the meantime, Lane’s next hearing is scheduled for June 29, and Gray said he is planning to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

Thomas Lane. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1681496

“Now we can watch what happens next from outside,” he said. “We will bring a motion to dismiss and hopefully it will be granted.

The other co-defendants remained jailed as 4:35 p.m.: Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; and Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, who face the same charges as Lane.

According to charges, Lane, who initially took Floyd into custody, held down the 46-year-old man’s legs while Kueng held his back and Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded to breathe before he died.

Chauvin’s bail is $1.25 million, while the amount is $750,000 each for the other two.