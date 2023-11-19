Firefighters put out a fire at a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport parking ramp that sent a dark plume of smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon.
Crews arrived after 12:30 p.m. at the Orange parking ramp, next to Terminal 2, to find a vehicle had caught fire on the third level, said Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea. The fire had spread to a second vehicle. Both were unattended.
A photo posted on social media showed dark smoke billowing from the garage.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, the cause of which is unknown, Lea said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
West River Parkway shooting victim ID'd as Minneapolis man
A Minneapolis man was identified as the man shot and killed after a road argument on West River Parkway near the Franklin Avenue bridge in…
St. Paul
Circus Juventas founders stepping away from Big Top in St. Paul
After 30 years and nearly 30,000 students, Dan and Betty Butler are retiring from the circus school in Highland Park.
West Metro
Fire, smoke plume at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport parking garage quickly doused
A vehicle fire caused black smoke to billow from a parking ramp at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday.
St. Paul
Man fleeing SWAT collides head-on with a St. Paul police vehicle, sending two to a hospital
The man was trying to escape arrest Saturday evening in Frogtown.
Business
'They are Swifties': Minnesota's turkeys arrive in DC for White House pardon
Liberty and Bell, the Willmar-raised birds, made their Washington D.C. debut on Sunday afternoon at the Willard Hotel.