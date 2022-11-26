DOHA, Qatar — Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.
Qatar's Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that's part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.
The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline during World Cup in Qatar
Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.
Sports
Globe-trotting Aces staying busy here and abroad
The bell has rung and students are pouring into Bishop Gorman's cafeteria. Aces forward Theresa Plaisance was supposed to be gone long before the crowds of high schoolers arrived for lunch.
Sports
De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup
Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didn't play well in his team's opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award.
Sports
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
How big was Japan's 2-1 upset of Germany in the opening round of the World Cup?
Business
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.