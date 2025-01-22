Evacuations ordered as new fast-moving wildfire threatens mountain homes north of Los Angeles

Offramps along Interstate 5, a major north-south artery, were closed as flames raced along hilltops and down into wooded canyons. Crews on the ground and in water-dropping aircraft tried to prevent the wind-driven fire from crossing the interstate and toward Castaic, where most of the 19,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. Another 15,000 people in the area were warned to prepare to leave at a moment's notice, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.