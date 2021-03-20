MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire on the city's south side.
Firefighters were called to a residence about 8:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the upper floor of the residence was on fire, according to authorities.
A 25-year-old man died in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined. No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
No one hurt when shots fired near Woodbury shopping area
A portion of Valley Creek Road just east of Interstate 494 was shut down Saturday evening after a 911 caller reported that a man fired…
Local
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Wright County
A woman and a man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Wright County city of Rockford, authorities said Saturday.Deputies were called to a…
Chauvin Trial
Minnesota police officer and dad find common ground on race, policing
Police officer, ex-judge work to see eye to eye.
Local
DNR may close chapter on author Frederick Manfred's deteriorating home
Frederick Manfred's family, admirers want it preserved.
Chauvin Trial
Medcalf: Join a local anti-racism book club for all Minnesotans
The Mary Ann Key Book Club is a collaboration with Hennepin County Library, the Friends of Hennepin County Library and the Star Tribune.