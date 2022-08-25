Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Fire destroyed a houseboat rental business on Rainy Lake in northern Minnesota and injured two people, one critically, officials said.

The blaze broke out about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday at Northernaire Houseboats on Jackfish Bay about seven miles east of International Falls, according to the Koochiching County Emergency Services Center.

Firefighters arrived and saw the business' main office and other space "fully engulfed," an Emergency Services statement read.

A portion of the building was an older log structure, making the fire "hot and difficult to battle."

One person critically injured was taken by emergency responders to a trauma hospital, while a second victim was last said to be in stable condition at Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Officials have not released the victims' identities, nor have they said how they are associated with Northernaire.

The blaze was nearly out roughly 3 1⁄ 4 hours after it began, the official statement continued.

Officials said the fire's cause remained unknown as of late Wednesday.