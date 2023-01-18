BERLIN — Police on Wednesday were searching for the cause of a fire that killed three in a psychiatric nursing home in southern Germany late Tuesday, the German news agency dpa reported.

The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the home in Reutlingen, killed a 53-year-old woman and two men aged 73 and 88. They died from smoke inhalation, according to initial findings by rescue workers, dpa reported.

A 57-year-old woman was seriously injured, while 11 people suffered minor injuries.